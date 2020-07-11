Serbia’s President Vucic To Visit Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will pay a visit to Iran after the normalization of situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s envoy to Belgrade said.

Rashid Hassanpour said in an interview with IRNA that Vucic is going to visit Iran.

Highlighting the history of more than 80 years of diplomatic ties between Iran and Serbia, the ambassador said Vucic’ planned visit is proof that the bilateral relations are on the “friendship” track and are growing.

The presidential visit to Iran will take place immediately after the resolution of problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the envoy said, adding that at least 10 cooperation agreements will be signed during the visit.

In a telephone conversation with Vucic in June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the expansion of relations with Serbia in all fields, stressing that the US’ cruel sanctions should not be allowed to ruin the bilateral ties between Tehran and Belgrade, particularly their economic interaction.

Rouhani also hailed Iran and Serbia’s common stances against unilateralism, called for closer interaction in the international organizations, and said, “The two Iranian and Serbian nations have always stood against foreign intervention to protect their independence, and have not allowed the aliens to interfere in their internal affairs.”