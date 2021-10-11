Iran Plans Large-Scale Air Defense Drill

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Air Defense units will launch a military exercise in the country’s central desert areas on Tuesday, a commander said.

The commander said the upcoming exercise is aimed at boosting the combat preparedness, strengthening deterrent power, evaluating the homegrown air defense systems in countering various threats, practicing action against the electronic warfare and cyberattacks, and boosting coordination among the Army and the IRGC’s command and control centers.

Participants in the drill will employ modern technologies, exercise tactics to protect the sensitive centers and practice for defense against the aerial threats, smart ammunition, cruise missiles, as well as drones and stealth aircraft, he added.

Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.

In 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the important role that Iran’s Air Defense plays in protecting the country, saying it is on the front line of countering enemies.