Iran's IRGC combat speedboats. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: 110 Combat Speedboats Delivered To IRGC Navy

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday took delivery of 110 missile-launching speedboats.

In a ceremony held in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the 110 Ashura-class speedboats joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet.

The homegrown military vessels are highly maneuverable and can fire missiles and rockets.

The new speedboats will be employed by the IRGC naval forces for various operations in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the velocity of the new military boats has been increased from 55 knots to 75 and 90 knots, and will even reach 110 knots in the next stage.

All equipment installed on the speedboats, including the missiles, rockets and radar systems, have been developed by the IRGC, he added.

