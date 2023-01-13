Parental Rights Under Attack – OpEd

By William Donohue

The bad news is that parental rights are under attack all across the country. The good news is that our side is fighting back.

It is hard for those who want to sunder parental rights to admit it openly, which is why they typically engage in stealth campaigns. The fact that those involved in this scam are working in the White House, education and healthcare is alarming. Once again, it is the ruling class that is the problem.

We have prepared a report citing several examples of this furtive agenda. Here’s a few examples.

On April 27, 2022, President Biden told educators, “They’re not somebody else’s children; they’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

On July 14, 2022, it was reported that Biden’s CDC was encouraging LGBT youth to engage with Q Chat Space. This online chat space, where youth can discuss sex, polyamorous relationships, the occult, sex change operation, and activism, is designed with a “quick escape” feature so it can easily be hidden from parents.

On September 29, 2021, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to the Biden administration accusing parents of being domestic terrorists because parents were outraged over attempts to sneak Critical Race Theory and gender ideology into the schools.

On September 5, 2022, it was reported that schools across the country were using changes in Title IX by the Biden administration to hide information on children’s “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” from their parents.

On September 5, 2022, we learned that Laurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago worked with “Gender Support Coordinators” to facilitate sex and gender transitions for students. This was done under a confidential policy that allowed this to occur behind the backs of parents. The program features radical gender theory, “kink,” and “trans-friendly” sex toys for children.

Children belong to their parents—they do not belong to the state. Parental consent is not only a right, it is an imperative. Government officials, educators and healthcare workers who disagree, and are actively subverting the rights of parents, need to be outed and dismissed.

To read the report, click here.