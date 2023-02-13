NATO Defence Ministers To Address Ukraine, Stockpiles And Critical Infrastructure

By Eurasia Review

NATO Defence Ministers are meeting in Brussels this week (14-15 February 2023) to strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defence, and step up and sustain for Ukraine.

Previewing the meeting on Monday (13 February 2023), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted the urgency of delivering key capabilities to Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield.

“We are in a race of logistics,” he said, stressing that “speed will save lives.”

Ministers are expected to agree a new level of ambition for NATO defence planning and address ways to increase defence industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles. They will also take steps to increase the protection of critical undersea infrastructure and discuss ways to maintain and step up defence spending across the Alliance.