Slovakia: Police Detain Intelligence Head On Corruption Charges

By EurActiv

By Irena Jenčová

(EurActiv) — The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has detained Vladimír Pčolinský, director of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, over suspicions of corruption, Denník N reported.

President Zuzana Čaputová has temporarily suspended Pčolinský from his position “because the act was allegedly committed in direct connection with the performance of the function of Director of the SIS,” according to an official statement from the presidential office.

“His continued service would be unacceptable under these circumstances,” the statement added.

Pčolinský is suspected of taking a bribe from Zoroslav Kollár, an influential businessman detained in October 2020, in exchange for stopping an SIS investigation against him.

Former deputy Boris Beňa, reportedly passed on the money, according to investigators. Beňa was arrested for corruption a few months ago but is now cooperating with the police.

Pčolinský has denied all charges.

The detained SIS head was nominated by the Sme Rodina (We are family) party back in April 2020.