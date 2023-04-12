‘Saudi Arabia Wanted To Help Us, Biden Insulted Them,’ Donald Trump Tells Fox News

By Arab News

Former US president Donald Trump, in his first public interview after being arraigned on federal charges, had choice words for Joe Biden administration’s to describe its current state of relations with Saudi Arabia, which the Democratic leader earlier publicly denounced as a ‘pariah.’

“You take a look at Saudi Arabia, look at what happened. They are great people, they wanted to help us. He goes over there… he gets a fist bump. You know the fist bump means don’t shake my hand because your hand’s dirty… they were so insulted, do you understand that? Oh I don’t want to shake your hands, let’s go fist bump,” Trump told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an hour-long interview.

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, also said he would not drop his bid for a White House return if convicted of the 34 counts of falsifying business records that were filed against him.

“No, I’d never drop out – it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

The US Constitution does not prevent someone who has been charged with or convicted of a crime from seeking or holding office.

Trump likewise said that he does not see Joe Biden running for re-election in 2024: “I think it is almost inappropriate for me to say it, but I don’t see how it is possible. And it is not an age thing.”

“There is something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about where or not he is gonna [seek re-election]… that was a long answer… I don’t think he can, but say what you want. They did not expect him to get in, people could say he won an election… They are surrounded by vicious smart people, radical left people,” Trump said.

One possible candidate that could lead the Democrats for the 2024 elections, the former US president said, would be vice president Kamara Harris.

“Obviously, the one they would talk about would be the vice president, Kamala. I don’t think she has performed well on the big stage, maybe I’m wrong. But there would be a certain group of people who would go crazy if it is not her, they’re gonna be very angry if it’s not her.”

Trump also quipped about the US shooting ‘57 missiles into Syria’ while having chocolate cake with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, while the Asian leader was on a visit.

“President Xi was top of the line smart, our guy never was… President Xi was a brilliant man… there is nobody like him, we have a great relationship,” Trump commented.

Trump also narrated his 57-minute visit to the New York courthouse for his arraignment: “They were incredible… they signed me in, and I’d tell you people were crying, people that worked there. They have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody. It’s a tough place, and they were crying and said ‘I’m sorry.’”