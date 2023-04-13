The US Congress Resolution On Bangladesh: What Does It Mean For Bilateral Cooperation? – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

Bangladesh and the United States have a dynamic and prudent relationship that has withstood various paths and grown stronger through time. This relationship is distinguished by astute diplomacy, prudent discussion, and equivocal talks, all with the goal of building a fruitful partnership that benefits both countries.

Notwithstanding periods of uncomfortable or detrimental friction, the general trajectory of Bangladesh-US relations has been one of collaboration, mutual respect, and shared aims. The US Congress recently approved a resolution honoring and applauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Bangladesh’s remarkable social and economic success. This resolution, proposed by South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, demonstrates how long-lasting and fruitful the connection between Bangladesh and the United States may be.

Building Bridges: The Resolution Illustrates the Multi-Domain Relationship Between Bangladesh and the USA

To begin, the resolution shows that Bangladesh has achieved great development in numerous socioeconomic sectors since its independence in 1971. The country’s GDP has expanded from $9 billion to $450 billion, while its residents’ life expectancy has climbed from 47 to 73 years. Adult literacy has also increased to more than 75%. These accomplishments are evidence of the country’s attempts to strengthen and enhance its economic and social situations.

Moreover, the resolution notes that Bangladesh’s success has been made possible by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s capable leadership. Her policies and initiatives, among other things, have focused on food production, disaster resilience, poverty reduction, better health, education, and women’s empowerment. Her government’s initiatives have also contributed to Bangladesh’s progress and prosperity. Moreover, as a result of all of these sensible techniques, the current considerable progress has discovered a smooth road for miraculous growth.

The third major accomplishment of the Bangladeshi administration highlighted in the resolution was its ability to keep the country’s Muslim population relatively tolerant while reducing extremism. As a result, the globe has already seen a surge in extremism in recent decades, but the situation in Bangladesh has not reached an extreme level due to the country’s strong counterterrorism program. Moreover, Bangladesh regards the United States as a critical partner in the fight against terrorism. Bangladeshis have proved their support for democracy and the rule of law, preventing the country from devolving towards dictatorship. This achievement exemplifies the country’s efforts to promote and strengthen its social and political stability.

Fourth, the resolution presents the US and Bangladesh as having considerable collaboration in areas like as regional and global security, counter-terrorism, and climate change. Bangladesh’s biggest export market and a key source of foreign direct investment is the United States. Bangladesh has also helped the US economy via bilateral commerce and international security collaboration. These contacts have served to strengthen and broaden the two countries’ economic and political ties.

Moreover, the American people value Bangladesh’s kind and important role in welcoming and harbouring over a million Rohingya individuals fleeing a genocide conducted by Myanmar, Bangladesh’s neighbor. The United States has donated the most humanitarian relief to this disaster, reaching more than $2 billion. This assistance has aided in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Lastly, Bangladesh is a major contributor to United Nations peacekeeping activities across the globe. According to the resolution, Bangladesh has shown its commitment to global peace and security by emphasizing its efforts to promote and expand global collaboration in these areas. Moreover, both the United States and Bangladesh want to strengthen their people-to-people and government-to-government ties for mutual development.

Moreover, the resolution highlights that Bangladesh and the United States worked closely throughout the COVID-19 crisis, with the United States assisting Bangladesh in obtaining simple access to the vaccine. The resolution, on the other hand, highlighted that Bangladesh has expressed thanks to the United States for providing over 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Bangladesh. This support has contributed to the country’s public health status improving and allowing its residents to grow and prosper.

Decoding the Impact: What Does ‘The Resolution’ Mean for Bangladesh and the USA

The key area that has to be explored into to comprehend the resolution’s depth is the history and implications of Bangladesh-US ties. The United States quickly recognized Bangladesh following its independence. The recognition itself demonstrated the United States’ interest in Bangladesh and sowed the seeds of a long-term cooperation. Since then, the two nations have established a fruitful partnership in the commerce and development sectors. But the contemporary global political environment is not content with a certain kind of partnership; rather, it has developed a complicated ball game in the global political realm.

To begin, the post-pandemic economic crisis, the commencement of the Ukrainian conflict, and the United States’ pivot to the Indo-Pacific have made Bangladesh a key player in the United States’ foreign policy. In the economic sphere, Bangladesh’s steady economic development and ongoing manufacturing capability have positioned the country as a potential corporate centre.

On the other hand, due to its geostrategic position and close closeness to the Western world, Bangladesh has become a target for international players. As a consequence, the US needs to play a “cooperative role” with Bangladesh. As a result, the resolution underlines Bangladesh’s remarkable transformation, implying that the US recognized Bangladesh’s value. As a result, the recent appreciation from the United States to Bangladesh indicates the United States’ willingness in strengthening relations and collaborating in a certain field. Moreover, the event might be seen as part of the United States’ geopolitical stance in the area.

Second, the resolution merely shows the United States Congress’ diplomatic gesture for Bangladesh. Because praise from one country’s legislature to another might be seen as a diplomatic gesture intended at boosting the two nations’ bilateral ties. It may be used to show friendliness and promote mutual respect.

Finally, the resolution is an example of success since the United States Congress recognizes other nations for their accomplishments in areas such as economic growth, human rights, and cultural contributions. This kind of praise is frequently given in honor of the other country’s efforts and successes. The United States Congress applauds Bangladesh for its extraordinary socioeconomic accomplishment.

Moreover, commendation from one country’s legislature to another might reflect political alignment or common principles. As a result, the resolution underlines that the two nations have a same vision and values in a variety of fields.

Way forward

The resolution may not have officially addressed the massive United States’ foreign policy, but Bangladesh’s strategic importance, paired with its fast advancement, has set the path for many potential chances in the future. Politically, the resolution has strengthened diplomatic ties between the two countries. With the present global economic uncertainties, the United States may have decided to strengthen ties with Bangladesh.

Additionally, both nations stand to benefit economically from increasing trade volume. Bangladesh has already showed exceptional proficiency in a number of sectors, making it a desirable trade partner for the United States. Moreover, the resolution has established a standard for excellence in the strategic sector. It has helped to emphasize the need of recognizing poor nations’ development triumphs and has established a culture of appreciation for such achievements.

To recapitulate, as Bangladesh marks five decades of independence, the American people acknowledge and applaud the country and its people for their extraordinary achievements. The United States reiterates its serious commitment to working with Bangladesh to achieve common economic, social, and national security goals now and in the future. Both nations want to enhance and nurture its connection so that it might survive and prosper in the future. Moreover, the recanalization of Bangladesh’s wonderful journey created several avenues for Bangladesh to take in order to construct a developed Bangladesh by 2041. Generally, the resolution’s conclusion has been favourable, with the potential to strengthen connections between the United States and Bangladesh, as well as to encourage long-term development and progress for both countries.