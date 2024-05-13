Upset Hindus Seek Relocation Of Lord Brahma Shrine From Las Vegas Strip

By Eurasia Review

Upset Hindus are seeking relocation of Lord Brahma Shrine, located outside iconic Caesars Palace casino on the Las Vegas strip, which they call sacrilegious.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada Monday, said that it was highly insensitive, disrespectful and out-of-line to place the creator god Brahma in front of a gambling establishment, next to Hell’s Kitchen showing devil’s pitchfork whose signature dish is Beef Wellington, a show tent hosting “adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts”, and a cocktail bar.

Lord Brahma is highly revered in Hinduism and meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be denigrated like this, said Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, adding that inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for other agendas is not okay as it hurts the devotees.

Rajan Zed urged Tom Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (of which Caesars Palace is a part), whose “Core Values” included “conduct operations responsibly”; to relocate the Brahma Shrine to an appropriate location. Casinos should not be in the business of trivializing sacred Hindu deities, which was painful to the Hindus world over, he added.

The Brahma Shrine includes a bronze statue of four-faced and eight-armed seated Lord Brahma. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.