Devolution To Revolution: An Already Demoralized US Is Now Being Destabilized – OpEd

By Selywn Duke

The two destabilizing events recently occurring back-to-back, the response to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd rioting, illustrate well how America is now institutionally incapable of making decisions in her own best interests. That is, the overreaction to the disease and under-reaction to the rioting reflect a country long demoralized.

Moreover, if that’s not troubling enough, know that this is a state of being that usually leads to tyranny.

We’d had pandemics before — ones causing more death, especially when adjusted for population — but we’d never before embraced lockdowns, a cure worse than the disease.

But at least the disease was a relative unknown; riots are not. People the world over know how to deal with riots, and this isn’t by letting them metastasize so thugs can run wild, hurt the innocent and destroy the nation. Yet our “leaders” fiddled while the country burned, motivated by moral confusion and weakness and some, most certainly, by ulterior motives.

You may recognize “demoralization” and “destabilization” as the first two steps in the process of communist subversion, explained well by late Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB agent who fled to Canada in 1970. Bezmenov stated in the mid-1980s already that the process of demoralization — an undermining of a target nation’s morals that makes it ripe for revolutionary takeover — was “basically completed already” in the United States. But a money line is what he said about demoralized people:

“[D]espite…the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country. It’s a great brainwashing process….”

Sound familiar, maybe a bit like people who can’t figure out how to handle rioters and why it’s necessary? How about people who think eliminating ICE, borders and the police are positive measures (I refer to the actually sincere individuals)?

Bezmenov also said that demoralized people “are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern; you cannot change their mind.” Sound familiar, perhaps like people who react to truthful statements by reflexively shouting “racist!” or “white supremacy!”?

One more familiar sentiment: Bezmenov also stated, “A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information — the facts tell nothing to him.” Just think here about how many today will react to airtight, fact-based, logical arguments not with assent or even open-minded pondering, but with angry rejection.

Note here that numbness to Truth is nothing new. British satirist Jonathan Swift observed hundreds of years ago already (I’m paraphrasing) that you “cannot reason a man out of a position he has not reasoned himself into.” The difference is that the process of demoralization in question yields large numbers of people egregiously detached from reality in a way that serves a specific agenda, and who are virtually impossible to change.

Our thoroughly demoralized state can best be understood by grasping how our society actually demonizes the elements of morality — virtues — while elevating vices. Chastity is called prudishness while sexual depravity is normalized and lust is branded “lifestyle choices.” Emphasizing diligence and its fruits (e.g., punctuality, hard work) is called “white supremacy” while sloth is rewarded with handouts. Prudence (wisdom) is branded bigotry while foolishness is called “wokeness.” Faith is deemed fantasy while secular cynicism is thought sophistication. Actions reflecting courage are called cruelty and cowardice is called compassion. Humility is considered weakness while pride is labeled “high self-esteem.” Patience is devalued while acting on wrath is called activism. Kindness is lacking while envy is euphemized as a desire for “social justice” and “equality.” This is a time of moral inversion.

The result? Spoiled brats have access to supermarkets abundantly stocked with food, free time to fritter away on frivolity (including mindless protesting) and are awash in luxury goods — yet wail that they’re “oppressed.”

These people, of course, are the sheep. But there are also wolves in a sheepdog’s guise who herd the sheep toward revolution. Both types, do note — the demoralized and dull (credulous) and the demoralized and demonic (calculating) — are found in government and other influential positions.

Thus do we have many prominent people doing the unprecedented: actually encouraging the rioters. The result is that the destabilization is intensifying, aided and abetted from above and via demoralization-born policy.

Consider: One thing helping quell riots is arresting rioters and keeping them locked up until matters cool down. Recently enacted “bail reform” laws (in NY, for example) make this impossible, however, because they’re leading to rioters and looters being immediately released. Add to this George Soros-“installed” district attorneys who won’t prosecute rioters, and the picture is clear:

The powers-that-be are keeping these left-wing insurrectionists on the street, giving them free rein to destabilize society further.

Not that this is new. For years now mobs have been attacking Trump supporters, sometimes with the tacit acceptance or even approval of authorities. Trump officials have also been harassed, often encouraged by the likes of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Some of what’s occurring today is orchestrated by well-funded “astroturfing” puppeteers behind the scenes, but this isn’t new, either. Remember, Democrat operatives were caught on hidden camera in 2016 confessing to how they were fomenting violence at Trump rallies. One of them, Scott Foval, actually said, “We’re starting anarchy here.”

Yet the mainstream culture has become so demoralized that much of this aid is overt. Just consider all the corporations that support, and even donate money to, Black Lives Matter and other similarly disposed groups. Cisco, for example, gave $5 million to BLM & Co.

When a country’s destabilization becomes severe enough, it can move into subversion’s next stage: crisis. This period only takes weeks and is when a revolution occurs that can sweep the puppeteers into power. This absolutely is the goal of the most Machiavellian authors of our destabilization.

Obviously, our country isn’t in this sense in crisis yet, but there are many disturbing developments. One, for example, is that ex-generals have been speaking out against President Trump. Emboldened by this, Stalin-enabler The New York Times encouraged the military to disobey the commander in chief and a University of Chicago law professor actually called on the generals to depose and jail the president.

The last stage of subversion is “normalization.” This is a euphemism for stamping out all dissent and cementing control post-revolution.

Really, though, we’ve been experiencing this culturally, hence the term (not my favorite) “cultural Marxism.” Why, what do you think “cancel culture” involves? It’s about using extreme social pressure and the threat of career destruction to stamp out opposition to our politically correct cultural revolution.

For example, Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear just lost his job for tweeting “All lives matter…Every single one!” while Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player Aleksandar Katai was axed over sentiments relating to the riots his wife posted to social media.

In contrast, L’Oreal just rehired black “transgender” model Munroe Bergdorf three years after firing him for disgorging racist sentiments such as how white people need “to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth.” L’Oreal saw the graffiti on the wall.

So what’s happening is plain: Just as how the Iron Curtain-era Hungarian Marxists made clear that you could be Christian, sure — but they wouldn’t allow you to be Christian and successful — the leftists controlling our culture have made acceptance of their ideology a prerequisite for career success.

Now you know why cowardly quarterback Drew Brees folded like a tent after expressing patriotic sentiments; and why prominent people coast to coast have pledged obeisance to Black Lives Matter, essentially a terrorist group, on bended knee. They want to stay prominent and hope they can buy mercy by groveling.

I’ve been warning for years about how, due to moral decay (demoralization), our culture drifts “left” no matter who is in office. And politics being downstream of culture, we can’t lose ever more control over the culture-shapers — the media, academia, entertainment and, increasingly, big business — without ultimately losing the political sphere completely and irretrievably. FACT: Unless we can change our cultural trajectory, tyranny will be our lot. It’s just a matter of time.

The solution to demoralization is, of course, moralization (sense 3), the cultivation of virtue in the people. We can’t MAGA unless we MAMA: Make America Moral Again. We also can’t fight evil if we won’t even speak against it. Silence equals submission. Remember, too, that with every passing month the price of dissent becomes greater, the consequences for not registering it more obvious, and the odds of having an impact slimmer.

Right now speaking Truth may cost you money, but the price of being cowardly and morally corrupt today is that, tomorrow, uttering it may cost you blood.

For anyone interested, below is a video of Yuri Bezmenov discussing demoralization.