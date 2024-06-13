Regional Powers Forge Path For Afghanistan Peace And Stability – OpEd

By Zubair Mumtaz

The special envoys meeting on Afghanistan, organised by Iran and including Pakistan, Russia, and China, seeks to enhance regional collaboration on Afghanistan, tackle security issues, and deliver humanitarian aid. The gathering will concentrate on preventing Afghanistan from turning into a terrorist hub, aiding the Afghan government in attaining lasting and inclusive peace, and offering humanitarian support to the Afghan populace.

China, Pakistan, Russia, and Iran are scheduled to participate in a special envoy meeting on Afghanistan, which will be hosted by Iran. The primary objective of this meeting is to engage in discussions regarding the current state of affairs in Afghanistan and the ongoing peace and reconciliation process.

China, being heavily invested in Afghanistan’s mining sector, is particularly concerned about the security of its economic ventures and the potential impact of instability on its economic interests. The presence of terrorist organizations, notably the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), is viewed by China as a threat to its national security.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is apprehensive about the security situation in Afghanistan, fearing that any instability might spill over into its territory. Additionally, Pakistan is troubled by the presence of terrorist groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operate in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. Given its significant economic stakes in Afghanistan’s trade sector, Pakistan is also worried about the potential disruption to its economic interests and the flow of goods and services between the two countries.

Russia shares similar concerns regarding the security situation in Afghanistan, particularly in terms of its national security. The presence of terrorist groups like ISIS-K, which operate in both Afghanistan and Russia, is a cause for alarm. Russia also has substantial economic interests in Afghanistan’s energy sector and is anxious about the potential impact of instability on its economic investments and the flow of energy resources from Afghanistan.

Iran is keeping a close eye on the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the risk of instability spilling over and impacting its national security. Additionally, Iran is troubled by the existence of terrorist organizations like Jaish al-Zulm, which are active in both Afghanistan and Iran. Iran’s economic ties with Afghanistan, especially in the realm of trade, are substantial. The country is worried about how any instability could disrupt its economic interests and the smooth flow of goods and services between the two nations.

The participating nations will reaffirm their commitment to respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the decisions made by its people regarding their future and development trajectory. The gathering will stress the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, which involves the Taliban in decision-making and promotes regional cooperation to tackle security challenges.

The participating nations will express their concerns about the significant terrorism threat present in Afghanistan and urge all parties to take decisive action against terrorist organizations. The meeting will deliberate on the necessity of repatriating and reintegrating Afghan refugees, recognizing that it is crucial for the stability and progress of the region.

The meeting is expected to foster enhanced regional cooperation in Afghanistan, particularly within the ongoing peace and reconciliation process. It aims to enhance security in the region by preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist organizations and addressing the serious terrorism threat it faces. The meeting will prioritize providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including urgent aid and the repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees.

Impact and Challenges

The meeting is expected to have a significant impact on the actions of the Taliban, as it will underscore the importance of a thorough and lasting peace process, respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, and decisive measures against terrorist groups. The Taliban will face pressure to prove its dedication to these objectives and engage in constructive discussions with other regional players. Additionally, the meeting could foster greater collaboration and coordination among the nations involved in tackling the security and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

Howbeit, the success of the meeting hinges on the Taliban’s willingness to participate in a meaningful peace process and address the concerns of all parties. However, achieving tangible outcomes may be challenging due to the intricate and delicate nature of the issues at hand. Ultimately, the impact of the meeting will be limited if the participating countries do not present a united front or if the Taliban fails to show genuine commitment to peace and reconciliation.

In conclusion, the special envoy gathering on Afghanistan, organised by Iran and including Pakistan, Russia, and China, aims to enhance regional collaboration, address security concerns, and provide humanitarian aid. The meeting’s main objective is to prevent terrorism and support a comprehensive peace in Afghanistan, while also discussing the current situation and peace process. By emphasizing peace, sovereignty, and action against terrorists, the meeting hopes to influence the Taliban. China and Russia’s economic interests in Afghanistan shape their approach, prioritizing dialogue, engagement, incentives, and regional security. These interests are crucial for regional stability and development.