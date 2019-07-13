Bosnia Discovers Wartime Mass Grave In Visegrad

By Balkan Insight

A mass grave is being exhumed in the village of Gradina in the Visegrad municipality that may contain remains of victims of the Srebrenica massacres as well as people killed during wartime in Visegrad.

By Albina Sorguc

The Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on Friday that the mass grave in Gradina, which was discovered two days ago, is now being exhumed.

It said that the grave contains bodies of people killed in Visegrad in 1992, but it is possible that it also contains remains of victims from Srebrenica who were killed in 1995, when Bosnian Serb forces massacred over 7,000 Bosniak men and boys. Some 1,000 Srebrenica victims are still believed to be missing.

“As the terrain is extremely rough, rocky and difficult to access, special machinery has been brought from Gorazde to break up the rocks and stones which had previously been mined and dumped onto the grave in order to hide the victims’ bodies,” the Missing Persons Institute said in a statement.

The Bosnian state prosecution said that the remains that are found will be sent for DNA analysis in order to determine the identity of the victims.