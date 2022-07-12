Russian President Putin To Visit Iran Next Week

By Tasnim News Agency

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin is going to pay a visit to Iran next week.

The Russian leader is expected to travel to Tehran for a trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the Iran-Russia-Turkey summit will soon convene in Tehran.

Plans to hold such a meeting were announced even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the event had to be postponed many times since.