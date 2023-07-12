Iran, Kenya Eye Ten-Fold Rise In Economic Ties, Says President Raisi

By Tasnim News Agency

President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted Iran and Kenya’s great potentials for cooperation in different areas, adding that the two countries are targeting a ten-fold increase in their economic and trade ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raisi said the cooperation between Iran and the African continent, including Kenya, have historical roots and that the relations between the governments and people of Iran and Kenya can further develop.

Referring to Iran’s experiences in such fields as petrochemical products, agriculture, science and technology, the president said the country is ready to share these experience with Kenya.

“We can also have cooperation in the areas of health, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.”

He added that the current level of interaction between the two sides is not acceptable and they are seeking to enhance the level of ties ten-fold in the first step.

At the press conference, the Kenyan president stressed his country’s determination to welcome Iranian businessmen and investors.

Ruto hailed the Iranian president’s trip to Nairobi as very fruitful and said it provides an opportunity for bolstering bilateral ties and enhancing friendship between the two nations.

He also noted that the two countries signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) earlier in the day on cooperation in the fields of communications and information technology, fisheries, health, livestock farming, and joint investment.

Leading a delegation, Raisi arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday morning, marking the first stop on his three-nation tour of Africa, which also includes trips to Uganda and Zimbabwe.

His visit to Africa entails a series of activities, including bilateral meetings, participation in intergovernmental committees, joint press briefings, and meetings with trade and economic officials in all three countries.

Notably, this tour marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years, reflecting Iran’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy that emphasizes convergence and multilateralism.

The primary objective of Raisi’s visit is to enhance Iran’s presence in Africa’s economy.