US Senate Recognizes Armenian Genocide

By PanARMENIAN

The Senate passed a resolution on Thursday, December 12 officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Sen. Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides “official recognition and remembrance” of the Armenian Genocide, by consent.

“We have just passed the Armenian genocide resolution … and it is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so. It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide,” Menendez said from the Senate floor.

The move comes after three GOP senators previously blocked passage of the resolution amid pressure from the White House, which argued that it would undercut negotiations between Washington and Ankara, which vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.