Total And 174 Power Global To Jointly Develop 1.6 GW Of Solar And Energy Storage Projects In US

By Eurasia Review

Total and 174 Power Global, a wholly owned Hanwha Group affiliate, have signed an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to develop 12 utility-scale solar and energy storage projects of 1.6 gigawatts (GW) cumulative capacity in the United States, transferred from 174 Power Global’s development pipeline.

The first project started production in 2020, and the remainder will be put on stream between 2022 and 2024. Located in Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Virginia the projects will produce clean and reliable energy across the U.S. and lead to the creation of jobs in engineering, construction and plant operations.

The JV builds on a strong partnership that combines 174 Power Global’s extensive solar project development experience in the U.S. with Total’s decade-long international expertise in the development of solar projects.

“This transaction is a first significant step for Total in the US utility scale solar market, in line with our 2025 ambition to achieve 35 GW of renewables production capacity worldwide. I am confident that this will pave the way to more opportunities in the US renewables and storage market,” said Julien Pouget, Director Renewables of Total. “I am very pleased to extend our long-standing cooperation with the Hanwha Group into renewable energies and successfully contribute to the development of solar power generation in the US”.

“We are pleased to partner with Total and see significant opportunities for our JV to expand our solar and energy storage footprint,” said 174 Power Global President and CEO, Henry Yun, PhD. “Both 174 Power Global and Total have a strong understanding of one another’s business strategies and investment standards. This is a great partnership, and we are excited to work with the Total team and further our joint commitment to clean renewable energy and low-carbon investments.”