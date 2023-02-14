Moscow Ready For Peace Talks: With No Preconditions? – OpEd

By Patial RC

“Russia is ready to engage with Ukraine, but there should not be any preconditions for talks that should be based on the existing reality,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said in an interview with Zvezda television on 11 Feb. Russia has maintained this stand since quite some time and President Putin has reiterated the same a number of times. President Putin told Rossiya state television on 22 December, 2022; “We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are.”

However, it is not Kiev, but Washington (US) and Brussels (NATO) who makes the decision on talks with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said. “First of all, there have been talks before and those were broken off by Ukraine, but you are well aware that decisions are being made not in Kiev, decisions are being made in other capitals, primarily in Washington and Brussels.

The stance of both President Zelensky and Putin have been wavering since the war started on preconditions for restarting negotiations at one stage Russia and Ukraine were at a near tentative deal to end the war in April 2022. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was instrumental to stop negotiations during his April visit to Kyiv by urging the Ukrainian President Zelensky to break off talks with Russia for two key reasons: Putin cannot be negotiated with, and the West isn’t ready for the war to end!

US Unwavering Support to Poland and Ukraine

Statement from Press Secretary Jean Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to Poland from 20th -22nd February. He will meet with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to discuss our bilateral cooperation as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence. He will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the Alliance. In addition, President Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

US President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Poland shows Washington’s unwavering support for Kiev to continue the fight and all this is to happen before 24th Feb to mark the ‘One Year Anniversary’ of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine a step towards instigating Russia and escalate the war instead of taking steps towards negotiations on the occasion. The visit just indicates that the US and NATO are not willing for talks with Russia in the near future and will like to keep the conflict simmering to further weaken Russia and the EU with Ukraine populace paying the price for fighting Washington’s proxy war with Russia.

Biden: US will stand with Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Addresson 08 Feb 2023 while referring to the ongoing war in Europe, Biden slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for military aggression, that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been a test for the ages, and a test for the world. Asserting that the US democracy was “Unbowed”.

Biden has said the US will support Ukraine against the Russian invasion “as long as it takes”, hailing Washington’s response to the war. “Our nation is working for more freedom, more dignity, more peace — not just in Europe, but everywhere.” The Ukrainian ambassador to the US was in attendance.

The main purpose of Biden’s trip to Europe at this time is likely to suppress the pragmatic voices of peace in Europe between the Western and Eastern European leaders and pressure them to jointly target Russia with a firmer resolve, making a possible de-escalation of the conflict a distant reality in the near future. In addition, he also wants to build momentum for his election next year.

Voices: Prospect of a Direct Military Conflict with Russia

Ronald Ernest “Ron” an American physician, author, and politician who served for many years as a US Representative for Texas writes: On February 19th,Sunday a broad and very diverse group will assemble in Washington, DC at the Lincoln Memorial to denounce Washington’s sleepwalking into World War III to face the once-unimaginable prospect of a direct military conflict with nuclear-armed Russia over Ukraine.

The “Rage against the War Machine” rally promises to be the first large-scale rally against Washington’s aggressive war lobby in many years- the Biden Administration has continuously escalated involvement in the Russia/Ukraine conflict and now sits dangerously close to a direct, hot war with the largest nuclear superpower on earth. We must join together while we still can. No war with Russia!

Wait and Watch Situation till 24th Feb.

It is a wait and watch situation till February 24 the ‘One Year Anniversary’ of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that what military measures President Putin takes. Will President Putin continue with his so called “Special Military Operations” or Escalate to a higher level of ground offensive or Continue strikes on important infrastructure strikes on designated Vulnerable Areas and Points. President Putin did indicate his strategy to deal with induction of Leopard tanks by the West into Ukraine; Those who are hoping to defeat Russia on the battlefield, apparently fail to understand that a modern war against Russia will be a completely different war for them. “We do not send our tanks to their borders but we have what to respond with, and it is not limited to the use of armour. Everyone must realise this”.

Peace Talks: Catch 22 Situation

If Russia establishes full control in the eastern region of Ukraine, Moscow would be able to declare a halt to “Special Military Operation” and then create a scenario for how should the Western countries reaction towards divergence of views for peace or continued support to Ukraine between Western and Eastern European nations.

No matter how much NATO-US hypes up the Russian threat to Europe, it is impossible for many Western nations to sacrifice their own interest to become active participants in US-NATO’s plan to defeat Russia. France and Germany consider a future European security architecture involving Russia in some form. France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Spain don’t expect Ukraine to take back Crimea, and they see the inevitability of a negotiated solution and the durability of Russia as a neighbour. For the East Europeans, security is about defending themselves against Russia and that is why the East European nations want the NATO to defend Ukraine. “If Ukraine is not ‘Armed to the Teeth’ to ensure a Ukrainian victory by the West and capable of retaking its territory, including Crimea, then Russia would destroy Ukraine”.

If the West is ready to fight to the last drop of the Ukrainian blood, but not their own without their boots on ground. Has Ukraine not joining NATO mattered in this conflict? Ukraine never did join NATO, but US-NATO combine is everywhere in Ukraine without it having joined NATO? The West US-NATO continues to support Ukraine with hundreds of billions of dollars and weapons to continue their proxy war on Russia so will not just walk away and let the “Moscow Peace Talks With No Preconditions with Ukraine” takeoff.