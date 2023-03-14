Iran Claims IRGC Navy Has AI-Powered Unmanned Vessels

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy has developed uncrewed military vessels that use artificial intelligence for combat operations, a commander said.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri announced at a televised program on Monday night that his forces have obtained unmanned vessels equipped with artificial intelligence.

He noted that the AI-powered watercraft can be controlled for mass attacks together with several other unmanned vessels.

The commander also warned the neighboring countries that have allowed the Zionist regime to establish a foothold in the region that any harm to Iran will draw a retaliatory response.

The general further provided information on the missile capabilities of the IRGC Navy’s vessels and speedboats, noting that the ‘Tareq’ boats can launch missiles with a range of 180 kilometers while moving at a speed of 60 knots.

He also noted that the ‘Mahdavi’ logistical combat warship has been furnished with cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 750 kilometers, saying the vessel also carries five helicopters, suicide drones with a range of 1,300 kilometers, and ‘Sepehr-7’ drones that have a flight endurance of 8 hours and a range of 200 kilometers.

The commander unveiled plans to launch a new drone-carrying warship, named after martyr ‘Bahman Baqeri’.

Last week, the Mahdavi oceangoing warship as well as 95 other vessels and speedboats joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.