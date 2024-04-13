Iran Launches Massive Missile, Drone Attacks Against Israel

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets late Saturday.

The IRGC’s public relations office announced that the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones at specified targets inside occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime, including its airstrike targeting the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the seven killed in the attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran would “punish” Israel and make the evil regime “regret” its crime of assassinating the country’s military advisers in Syria.