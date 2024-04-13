Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launches a drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Launches Massive Missile, Drone Attacks Against Israel

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets late Saturday. 

The IRGC’s public relations office announced that the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones at specified targets inside occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime, including its airstrike targeting the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the seven killed in the attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran would “punish” Israel and make the evil regime “regret” its crime of assassinating the country’s military advisers in Syria.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

