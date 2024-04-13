Jordan’s Civil Aviation Authority ‘Temporarily’ Closes Jordanian Airspace

By Arab News

By Raed Omari

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission on Saturday announced that Jordanian airspace will be closed “temporarily” for inbound and outbound flights in light of rising regional risks.

The commission said in a statement that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and security of Jordanian aerospace in light of the rising escalation and after assessment of the potential regional risks.

Stopping short from giving further details on the source of these risks, the commission said that Jordanian airspace would be closed to all incoming, departing, and transiting flights temporarily starting from 20:00 UTC, 11:00pm local time, for several hours.

It added that this measure would be continuously updated and reviewed according to developments.

The commission said that this measure is taken “to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation in the Jordanian airspace.”