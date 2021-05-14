Governments Should Refuse To Participate In Providing Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines To Children – OpEd

By Adam Dick

This week, some state and local governments in America are expected to begin working with the United States government on giving shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s experimental coronavirus “vaccine” to 12 to 15 years old children. This shot-giving will supplement the major push for giving experimental coronavirus shots, made by several manufacturers, to Americans 16 and older that has been going on for several months.

Will some state and local governments refuse to participate in this expansion of the program? If they support children’s health, they should say no.

Some state and local governments have defected from the United States government’s calls for mask mandates, forced business closures, and other authoritarian pseudoscience measures undertaken in the name of countering coronavirus. Here is another opportunity for state and local governments to stand up for their people and against dangerous coronavirus-related programs being pushed by the US government.

The younger people are, the less risk of serious injury or death coronavirus tends to pose. Children face very low risk of such harm. Yet, children do appear to face significant risk of harm from experimental coronavirus vaccines.

Politicians and people in the media say repeatedly, in an effort to encourage everyone to take the shots, that the shots are “safe.” But, the fact is the US government and drug companies have admitted in the experimental vaccines’ fact sheets that the shots carry significant known health risks as well as, especially given rushed and incomplete testing, additional unknown potential health risks. Indeed, reports of deaths and other adverse events among people 16 and over who have taken experimental coronavirus vaccines are so plentiful they are off the chart in comparison with such reports about all other vaccines combined.

It is one thing to stand aside as parents choose to have their children injected with experimental shots that carry significant known health risks and unknown potential negative consequences. It is another to actively encourage the giving of such shots through participating in their promotion and distribution. At some point, shouldn’t state and local governments admit that the risk and rewards related to shots are so out of whack that their taking part in pushing the shot-giving is a clear menace? Being presented with the opportunity to give experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to 12 to 15 years old children seems like a good time to declare “no more.”

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.