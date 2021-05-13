OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Jerusalem And Gaza

By Arab News

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Gaza, at the request of Saudi Arabia, it was reported on Thursday.

The meeting between foreign ministers of OIC member nations will address continuing Israeli attacks in the Palestinian territories, which have escalated since Monday.

Israeli troops were massing at the Gaza border on Thursday, while Hamas hit Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

As fears grow that violence could spiral out of control into a full-blown war, the US announced Wednesday it was sending an envoy, Hady Amr, to the region.

President Joe Biden said that the US was in contact with Saudi Arabia and Egypt about de-escalating the situation in Gaza.

Egypt, Tunisia and other countries in the region could play a short-term role in de-escalating the current conflict, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said on Thursday.