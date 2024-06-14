Paraguay Establishes Closer Cooperation With Chile – OpEd

By Prof. Dr. Jeton Kelmendi

On June 5, 2024, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, and of the Republic of Chile, Alberto van Klaveren, held a meeting in which they discussed the current status of the bilateral relationship between both nations and about regional and trade issues.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two diplomats also discussed trade and technological innovation, the Bi-oceanic Road Corridor project that links the Atlantic with the Pacific passing through Paraguay. They also highlighted the holding of the next General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Asunción.

Moreover, the two ministers highlighted the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on Simore Plus, signed by both foreign affairs ministers during the official visit to Chile of President Santiago Peña in November 2023, which facilitates inter-institutional cooperation for the implementation of this mechanism. Simore Plus is a platform that allows the systematization, monitoring and coordination of actions in compliance and implementation of commitments and recommendations on human rights matters.

Posterior a la reunión, el canciller Ramírez Lezcano condecoró, a nombre del presidente Santiago Peña, al ministro van Klaveren con la Orden Nacional del Mérito, en su grado de Gran Cruz Extraordinaria.

El canciller chileno expresó que recibe la condecoración no solamente a título personal, sino que también como una expresión de la amistad histórica que existe entre ambos países.

After the meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramírez Lezcano, on behalf of President Santiago Peña, decorated Minister van Klaveren with the National Order of Merit, in its Extraordinary Grand Cross degree.

The Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister expressed that he receives the national decoration not only in his personal capacity, but also as an expression of the historical friendship that exists between both countries.

Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, met today with more than 60 students of the Autonomous University of Chile, within the framework of his official visit to Santiago.

Representatives of the Student Centers, young people from the LideraUA program and university authorities participated in the meeting, they took part in a lively conversation about the international projection of Paraguay and its relations with Chile.

During the talk, Ramírez Lezcano provided a detailed vision of Paraguay’s foreign policy and its focus on international cooperation. The students, coming from different majors, took advantage of the opportunity to ask questions and obtain information about the country and Paraguayan economy and diplomacy. The meeting also allowed students from the Autonomous University of Chile to obtain a broader perspective on the relations between Paraguay and Chile, and how these are reflected in different areas, such as commerce, economy, culture and politics.

