Georgia: US Embassy Condemns ‘Provocative Actions’ By Russian Occupation Forces

By Civil.Ge

(Civil.Ge) — U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said on July 12 that it is “alarmed and deeply troubled by reports that Russian-led security forces shot, wounded, and detained a Georgian citizen on July 11” along Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line.

“We condemn this shooting and detention — another escalation in a series of provocative actions taken by Russian-led forces in recent weeks,” the Embassy stressed.

It added that “such a dangerous and unwarranted incident would not have occurred if Russia had fulfilled its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including withdrawing its forces to pre-conflict positions and allowing unfettered access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

Calling for the immediate release of the detained Georgian, the Embassy said the U.S. “remains resolute in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“It is imperative, particularly for the safety of civilians, that Russia halt its destabilizing actions, fulfill its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, and cease its occupation of Georgia,” the U.S. Embassy concluded.

The Georgian State Security Service said on July 11 that the representatives of “Russian occupation forces” have illegally detained a resident of village Kvemo Chala of Kaspi Municipality, adjacent to Tskhinvali occupation line. SSG said the occupation forces have shot and wounded the person in the foot before illegally detaining him.

Decrying the incident, the Georgian Foreign Ministry appealed to the international community “to give a strong assessment” to the illegal actions of the Russian occupation forces and to take immediate measures to counter “the ongoing provocations against the Georgian state.”