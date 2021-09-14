Pentagon Says Global Posture Review Still On Track

By DoD News

By Jim Garamone

Even with all the churn in the world, DOD’s global posture review is still on track and will be finished shortly, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at a news conference Monday.

The review will determine if the United States military has the correct number of troops in the correct places.

“It is very much an effort on track,” Kirby said. “They are nearing the completion of their work. And I think, in relatively short order, we’ll be able to talk more about the global posture review.”



The press secretary did not want to get ahead of the deliberations, but there could be changes in basing of troops, ships and aircraft as a result of the review.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has called China “a pacing threat” for the United States. He said Russia is also being confrontational. But the threat from international terrorism remains — along with threats from North Korea and Iran — and must be countered.

The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan has ended, but the influence of terror groups that once found refuge in that country continue in other areas. Kirby said the terror threat from al-Qaida has metastasized out of Afghanistan to other places, including Africa. Austin himself said the United States will stay laser-focused on the threat from terrorism, wherever it may raise its head.

Kirby said the United States will maintain its robust counterterrorism partnerships there.



The Taliban once allowed al-Qaida to live, plan, train and operate out of Afghanistan. The Taliban is now back in charge of that nation. “It’s too early to tell what the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is going to mean for terrorism or counterterrorism interests in Africa,” he said. “I just don’t think we’re able to describe that with specificity right now.”



But the United States will maintain a watchful eye, he said.