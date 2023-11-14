Alejo Vidal Quadras: A Champion Of Freedom In Iran – OpEd

By Matin Karim

The failed assassination attempt against Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a prominent Spanish politician and a great supporter of the Iranian people and their resistance movement, on Friday, November 9, in the center of Madrid, shocked and bewildered everyone and quickly gained global attention.

Following this assassination attempt, fingers of blame pointed towards the mullah’s regime ruling Iran, as their hysterical enmity toward him is well-known. In their reports, news outlets mentioned that he had been in contact with and supported the Iranian resistance over the decades.

Following the terrorist attack, the Associated Press reported: “A police source close to the investigation told The Associated Press there was no evidence backing the Iranian link, but confirmed that Vidal-Quadras himself had raised that suspicion from his hospital bed and that investigators were looking into it as one of several possible motives.”

The AP added, “As part of his political career, Vidal-Quadras has been aligned for decades with the Iranian opposition in exile, an involvement that was noticed by Tehran.

“In January, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced it imposed sanctions on Vidal-Quadras along with others who had ties with the exiled opposition group known as the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, accusing them of ‘supporting terrorism and terrorist groups.’”

Other major news agencies also covered the news. This news quickly became the main highlight in Spain, and television networks showed crowded scenes of people in Madrid gathering around the hospital where Mr. Vidal-Quadras was hospitalized, chanting slogans in his support.

Prominent politicians and parliamentarians from Spain and Europe, including the Prime Minister of Spain, the Prime Minister of Italy, the former Prime Minister of Slovenia, the President of the European Parliament, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and several members of the European Parliament, strongly condemned this criminal act.

The reasons for this widespread global reaction are twofold. On one hand, it is a sign of concern about the escalating terrorism that has reached the heart of Europe, targeting prominent politicians. On the other hand, the extensive reaction is due to the prominent personality of Mr. Vidal-Quadras as a well-known politician. He is known as a principled and honorable politician who led the People’s Party in Catalonia for many years. He served as the Vice President of the European Parliament for fifteen years and has continued his influential political activities since then.

As the head of the International Committee in Search of Justice, he is considered a prominent political figure in exposing the appeasement policy towards the ruling regime in Iran, and he has been a steadfast and uncompromising fighter against this disgraceful policy.

Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras has, over the course of several decades, advocated for a sound European policy against the terrorist dictatorship ruling Iran with clarity and providing strong reasoning.

Through his courageous and unwavering support for the PMOI and the Iranian Resistance, he has participated in numerous speeches at different conferences, conducted interviews, and has written multiple articles exposing the policy of appeasement and highlighting the legitimacy of the resistance and the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom.

During his speech at the World Summit for a Free Iran in Paris in June 2023, Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras stressed that negotiations and appeasement with the Iranian regime are futile. He also stressed that it is the heroic struggle of the Iranian people and their resistance movement that will bring the regime down.

Throughout these years, he has dedicated great efforts to supporting the Iranian Resistance and its goals. From his trip to Iraq and his presence in Ashraf in 2008, even when traveling to Iraq was under the control of a government that was closely tied to Iran’s regime, to his key and unforgettable role in delisting the PMOI from the terrorist list of the European Union, and his efforts to protect the PMOI in Ashraf and Camp Liberty and ensure their safe relocation outside of Iraq, he has always been there for the members of the Iranian Resistance.

For Alejo Vidal-Quadras, supporting the PMOI and the Iranian Resistance against the religious fascism has taken on a significance beyond mere political activism. He has become part of the history of Iran’s struggle for freedom and democracy.

This article was published by PMOI/MEK