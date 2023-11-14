Asia-Pacific Business Leaders To Urge Transition To ‘Green Economy’

By Eurasia Review

Top executives, investors, tech entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from governments from around the region are gathering next week at the Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2023 (APBF 2023) in Hong Kong, China, to amplify the call on the private sector to accelerate transformation to greener business practices.

Co-organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN) and the Hong Kong Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Forum will rally support for green actions across business sectors, including finance, digital platforms, logistics and infrastructure, innovation and tech entrepreneurships.

Under the theme “An Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business: Driving the Green Transformation,” the regional public-private forum will highlight the role of the private sector in scaling up climate action and the contribution from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to accelerate the race to achieve net zero before 2030.

The Green Deal for Business was launched by the ESBN in 2022, aiming to harness transformational opportunities of a new green economy through a zero carbon, public-private finance approach to business practices.