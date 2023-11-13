Iran Says Pleased With Results Of Taliban’s Visit

By Tasnim News Agency

Pointing to the “successful” visit by a delegation of the Taliban to Tehran recently, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the trip has produced “promising results” as five cooperation agreements have been signed.

Speaking to reporters at a presser on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the Taliban delegation’s recent visit to Tehran was aimed at strengthening the trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

“The results of the (Taliban delegation’s) trip (to Iran) were promising. Five memoranda of understanding signed during the visit pertain mainly to trade relations. All in all, the trip was successful and paved the way for the two countries to strengthen cooperation within the framework of their mutual interests,” Kanaani said.

The spokesman also noted that Iran has raised the issue of its share of water from the Hirmand River during the Taliban delegation’s visit to Tehran.

“Iran has tried to prove that it is standing by the Afghan nation as a friend and brother to help improve the economic situation of the people of that country and promote the relations between Iran and Afghanistan,” the spokesman added.