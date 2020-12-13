The Decay And Collapse Of Foundations Of The Islamic Republic In Iran – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

During the last 41 years, the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran has led Iranians and the peoples of other nations in the region to war, destruction, poverty, and unemployment, such that the Iranians’ livelihood is now diminishing at a very fast rate.

Negative economic growth, staggering liquidity growth, rising inflation, the rial’s devaluation, rising unemployment, closure of production units, water scarcity, environmental degradation, forest fires, government corruption, embezzlement, looting, and plundering of the nation’s wealth has caused the destruction and shattering of people’s lives. The people in the Middle East region also must face hardship every day from bloodshed and attack by the proxy forces of the mullahs’ regime.

The mullahs’ regime terrorist and armed activities have turned the region into a major battleground in the world. The IRGC and its overseas Quds force have murdered and displaced millions of Syrians and, with dirty money from the drug trade, prostitution, human trafficking, and the like, turned countries of the region, in particular Iraq, into its main gateway for money laundering and its financing center. Iraq has been drowned in the blood of victims of the war crimes of the Iranian-backed militias. The Iranian regime’s influence has expanded to Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, and Lebanon, under the shadows of doubt cast by the regime and the blanket of silence from the appeasers in the international community.

But, in parallel with these activities, the evolution of public struggles, protests, and resistance in the region has continued. Conspiracies and theories to divert the protests did not work on the people of the region!

In the December 2017 uprising, the Iranian people revolted against the futile theory of reform within the regime and the pretexts of fears and illusions about the civil war and the disintegration of Iran. Two years later, on the evening of November 15, 2019, a nationwide uprising of Iranians against tyranny began and continued for a week. This glorious and unprecedented uprising of hardworking men and women and an army of hungry people spread throughout the country, people setting fire to centers of propaganda and the gathering places of agents of religious tyranny, ignorance, and crime, and severely attacked the foundation of the mullahs’ regime. This uprising crushed the regime’s repression machine.

The protests mobilized the international community and led to a major turning point in rupturing the appeasement policy towards the mullahs. The nuclear deal was torn apart by US President Donald Trump. The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the inspiration, and promoter of the Khamenei policy in Iraq and Syria broke the grandeur of the mullahs’ system in the international scene.

The loss of the number one man outside the borders brought a feeling of great spiritual and material defeat to the system of Velayat-e Faqih of Iran. A year later, the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the spiritual father of the mullahs’ nuclear activities, dealt a similar blow to that of Soleimani.

This incident has humiliated the IRGC which had put its nuclear ambitions at the forefront of its strategy for international blackmail. This coincided with the trial of Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian regime’s diplomat terrorist in Austria, which exposed the largest terrorist plot to date in the 21st century. The bomb, designed by the regime’s Security Council, including the president and intelligence minister, plus Zarif, and approved by the Supreme Leader, was supposed to explode at the largest gathering of the Iranian resistance in Paris among tens of thousands, but now the mullah’s regime is being tried in its entirety in this court!

The people of the region, especially Iraq revolted in October 2019 in protest of 16 years of corruption, unemployment, bloodshed, and the intervention of the Islamic Republic of Iran through armed proxy groups in Iraq and these protests are growing every day. This revolt has collapsed the grandeur and reign of terror of the armed proxy forces of the mullahs in Iraq!

The savage and bloodthirsty fundamentalists in Iran and the region have lost their hollow authority and those who were proud of the power of their intelligence services at every turning point have lost their grandeur as their 41-year record of the dirtiest and most evil regional and domestic policies are being laid bare for the world to see.

From now on, the region will undergo much more qualitative changes. From now on, we will see the symbols of ignorance and tyranny in the name of religion falls like flies in the shadow of popular uprisings and regime factions’ power struggle and the bankruptcy and helplessness of the mullahs. For now, let the mullahs be happy that the US President-elect will be milder with them! Reaching this stage is a sign of the decay of the foundations of the Velayat-e-Faqih system in Iran, which will further lead to the disintegration and the collapse of the reign of terror of its militia forces in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.