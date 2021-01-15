Erdogan Hints Peacekeepers Could Leave Karabakh

By PanARMENIAN

Turkey wants to create conditions for coexistence in Nagorno-Karabakh without the need for peacekeeping forces, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, January 13 during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“We want to create conditions that will ensure coexistence in Nagorno-Karabakh without the need for peacekeeping forces or monitoring activity. When this happens, I hope we will once again demonstrate to the world the constructive results of the Turkish-Russian partnership,” Erdogan wrote on his Telegram channel.

Erdogan said he and Putin also assessed the work of the joint Turkish-Russian center monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh.

According to the Kremlin’s website, meanwhile, Putin has detailed Erdogan about the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on January 11 in Moscow.