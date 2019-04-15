Saudi Border Guards Rescue US Passenger From Red Sea Cruise Ship

By Arab News

By Mohammed Al-Sulami

Saudi border guards rescued an American tourist on Sunday after he became dangerously ill on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea.

The 77-year-old was aboard the Seven Seas Navigator off the coast of south-west Saudi Arabia when he suffered intestinal bleeding and chest palpitations.

The ship contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah, which passed the details to the Saudi Arabia Border Guards. The border guard’s vessel Fursan was sent to meet the cruise ship south of Jazan.

“Immediately, the information was analyzed, the vessel was located, and Border Guards were assigned to provide necessary assistance and evacuate the patient,” Lt Col. Misfer Bin Ghanam Al-Qarni, a border guards spokesman, said.

The ship’s doctor was given medical advice and instructions until the guards arrived.

The patient was evacuated with his wife and transferred to Jazan, where he was then taken to Prince Mohammed Bin Nasser Hospital by ambulance.

The Seven Seas Navigator, which was traveling from Salalah in Oman toward Aqaba in Jordan, continued on its voyage.