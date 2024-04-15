Pakistan: Bishop Azad Marshall Leads Interfaith Celebration Of Easter And Eid-Ul-Fitr – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

In a remarkable display of solidarity and communal harmony, the Diocese of Raiwind Church of Pakistan hosted an Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr get-together on Sunday, under the leadership of Church Head Rt. Rev. Bishop Azad Marshall. The event, attended by a diverse array of dignitaries including religious leaders, political figures, government ministers, media representatives, and other prominent members of society, emphasized the shared traditions and values among different faith communities.

Addressing the audience, Bishop Azad Marshall extended a warm welcome to Christians, Muslims, and members of other minority groups, highlighting the significance of the recent celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-Qiamat-Al-Masih (Easter) for both Muslim and Christian communities. He emphasized the common themes of fasting, reflection, renewal, and joy that unite these festivals, underlining the importance of spiritual growth, community, and peace.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar in his address, lauded the event for promoting interfaith harmony and peace. He also emphasized on the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of religious minorities in Pakistan. Christian Senator Tahir Saleem Sindhu also reiterated the government’s dedication to addressing the issues faced by religious minorities and pledged to treat them as equal and valuable citizens.

The Most Rev Dr. Azad Marshall’s address was echoed by The Most Rev and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who commended the gathering as a symbol of mutual hospitality across faith communities. His special message for the occasion, emphasized upon the importance of forming friendships and fostering peace across religions, envisioning Lahore as a model for peaceful coexistence.

Rt Revd Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, conveyed brotherly greetings and highlighted the values of humility, sacrifice, and obedience inherent in both Islamic and Christian teachings. In his message, he urged solidarity and cooperation to combat the evils of war, hate, and exclusion, praying for a world transformed by blessings of joy, hope, and peace.

The Most Reverend Ian Ernest, Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, emphasized the role of peacemakers in fostering religious coexistence, quoting the words of Jesus from the Bible. Former Senator Kamran Michael called for unity among stakeholders to bring peace and prosperity to Pakistan, thanking Bishop Azad Marshall for his efforts in organizing interfaith events promoting social peace and inclusiveness.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the power of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation in building a harmonious and inclusive society.