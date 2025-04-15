The Current State Of The AI Market: The AI Divide – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly emerged as one of the most transformative and fast-growing technologies globally. As of now, the AI market is valued at approximately $391 billion, with the global AI software market alone generating over $100 billion in annual revenue.

According to Grand View Research, the market is projected to grow exponentially, reaching $1.81 trillion by 2030. A recent UNCTAD report estimates an even more dramatic surge, forecasting that the AI industry could reach $4.8 trillion by 2033—a 25-fold increase from its 2023 valuation of $189 billion. This growth is fueled by a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3%, driven by the expanding use of AI across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, logistics, and consumer services.

The swift expansion of AI is largely due to its increasing range of practical applications—from automating business processes and enhancing customer experiences to enabling content creation, self-driving technologies, and predictive analytics. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into everyday systems, its share in the global frontier technology market is expected to jump significantly, rising from 7% to 29% by 2030. This makes AI not only a dominant technological force but also a key driver of global innovation and economic transformation.

However, this growth is not evenly distributed. AI development remains heavily concentrated in a few advanced economies, especially the United States and China. In 2022, just 100 companies—primarily based in these two countries—were responsible for 40% of global AI R&D. Together, the U.S. and China control 60% of all AI patents and produce one-third of global AI-related academic publications. This concentration of innovation, resources, and talent raises concerns about a widening global divide, as many developing nations struggle to compete due to limited access to infrastructure, funding, and skilled labor in the AI domain.

Bridging the AI Divide: Why Developing Nations Must Lead Their Own Digital Futures

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a defining force of the 21st century, with the power to reshape economies, revolutionize public services, and enhance the quality of life across the globe. For developing countries, AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to diversify their economies, reduce dependency on traditional sectors, and leapfrog into the digital age. With integration into agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and education, AI can help these nations meet growing demands and elevate public welfare. However, this potential can only be realized if countries embrace proactive and inclusive national AI strategies.

Despite this promise, the global AI landscape is starkly uneven. By 2023, nearly two-thirds of developed economies had formal AI strategies in place, compared to just 30% of developing nations—and only 12% among the least developed countries. This strategic lag is deeply concerning. Without coherent national policies, targeted investments, and an enabling environment, many developing countries risk becoming mere consumers of foreign AI technologies. This relegates them to a peripheral role in the global AI ecosystem, widening the gap between technological leaders and followers.

The current model, where developing nations import AI solutions from richer countries, is creating a dangerous center-periphery dynamic. Wealthier economies dominate AI innovation and data ownership, while poorer nations rely on external technologies and expertise. This dependency not only limits economic autonomy but also threatens the sovereignty of decision-making in critical sectors like healthcare, education, and public administration. The outsourcing of AI without corresponding local empowerment exacerbates inequality, pushing developing economies further behind in the global race for innovation.

The way forward demands a shift in both vision and policy. Developing countries must prioritize localized AI development—investing in national research hubs, data infrastructure, and skill-building initiatives that nurture local talent. Education systems must integrate STEM and AI from early schooling to lifelong learning, and governments must support homegrown enterprises to reduce reliance on foreign technologies. Moreover, partnerships with developed nations should focus on knowledge exchange and co-development rather than extraction and control. Open-source AI, inclusive digital governance, and global public goods are vital to leveling the playing field.

Ultimately, global cooperation must ensure that AI becomes a tool for shared prosperity, not another source of division. International organizations, tech firms, and policymakers have a responsibility to build an equitable AI future. Developing countries, too, must lead with ambition—crafting strategies that position them as creators, not just consumers, of digital innovation. Only by bridging the AI divide can we realize a future where progress uplifts all, and technology becomes a true driver of inclusive development.