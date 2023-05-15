Putin The President Russia Power Politics

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
1 Business Europe Opinion 

Putin Calls For Creating ‘Attractive Financial And Social Mechanisms’ To Keep Russians From Emigrating – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Over the last 30 years, surveys have regularly shown that one of the most important rights Russians say they gained from the demise of the Soviet system was the right to travel or even move abroad for long periods or permanently. Because of that attitude, the Kremlin has been cautious in restricting that constitutional right lest it provoke an explosion.

The Putin regime has restricted foreign travel for officials, those facing legal actions or in debt, and in other ways; but despite growing anger about the roughly one million Russians who have left since Putin began his expanded war in Ukraine, the Kremlin hasn’t blocked travel for most Russians.

But the government is clearly stung by the departures especially because they are concentrated among IT specialists and other professionals; and so now Putin has ordered that the government come up with “attractive financial and social mechanisms” that will lead Russians to conclude that they have every reason to stay (kommersant.ru/doc/5985106 and publication.pravo.gov.ru/Document/View/0001202305120003).

Most Russians who have left their country to live abroad since February 2022 have done so because they object to the war or because they fear its impact on their lives. There is no indication that the Kremlin leader plans to do anything about that cause. Instead, he clearly hopes that protection of some from mobilization and more money for them and others will do the job.

That is unlikely to be the case for most, although it may work on the margins. And what is most important about this development is that it is a clear indication of the real limits on what Putin can do when society has a consensus about what rights are the most important and must not be violated.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *