Azerbaijan’s Aliyev Claims Nagorno-Karabakh No Longer Exists

By PanARMENIAN

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has declared that Nagorno-Karabakh no longer exists, and that Zangezur – the southern part of Armenia – is the “historical territory” of Azerbaijan, Haqqin.az reports

“A new era of construction – a post-conflict period – has begun. I have repeated many times, I want to say again that the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been settled,” Aliyev said.

“This conflict was resolved by the state of Azerbaijan. We have resolved this conflict unilaterally. If someone begins to say that the issue must be resolved or that this conflict is still not settled, they are on a wrong and dangerous path.”

Aliyev made the remarks at the ceremony of presenting apartments and cars to families of Karabakh war victims and disabled veterans.

“If they are referring to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, then I have already said that there is no such territorial unit inside Azerbaijan. This phrase can no longer be used. There is no Nagorno-Karabakh, there is Karabakh,” the Azeri leader said.

Aliyev also repeated his territorial claims against Armenia, maintaining that Zangezur is Azerbaijan’s “historical land” and that Azerbaijanis will return to those territories.

“I have said that we must go back there. I said this ten years ago. All my speeches are in the press. I said that this is the land of our ancestors, we must return there, and we will return, and we are returning already. Nobody can stop us. We will definitely come back because there is no other way,” Aliyev added.