Ralph Nader: President Trump Apologize To Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

By Eurasia Review

Dear President Trump:

Last month, you demanded that the Israeli government exclude the entrance of two members of Congress, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, to Israel and the West Bank. These two legislators were performing their constitutional responsibilities for oversight of the Executive branch, its foreign policy and expenditure of funds.

Thousands of members of Congress have traveled to foreign countries unimpeded by any previous president. You are the only president who has ever delegitimized a branch of government in this manner. No president has even contemplated such a serious transgression, regardless of partisanship.

These two members of Congress may yet choose to visit Israel or other countries. You must publically apologize to them and all members of our legislative branch, admit your error, and pledge it will never happen again in your term.

You must erase your egregious, impulsive act from turning into a precedent thwarting Congressional visits to countries that do not meet with your approval—such as examining any potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution regarding your personal or family business interests in other countries.

Your response is invited forthwith.

Sincerely,

Ralph Nader

