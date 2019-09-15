ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 15, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. File Photo: Kremlin.ru.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. File Photo: Kremlin.ru.
1 Opinion 

Secrecy About Plans For Russian-Belarusian Union State Worrying People In Both Countries – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka are proceeding with plans to sign the implementation accord for the 1999 Union Treaty. They and their staffs have reportedly prepared 31 “road maps” for it. But all of this is being done behind closed doors, and that is making both Russians and Belarusians nervous, Nezavisimaya gazeta says. 

Because the two leaders say there is still much work to be done but refuse to release the agreements that have been made so far, people in both countries are reaching conclusions that may not be true but that are causing people to be more worried than they need to be, the paper says (ng.ru/editorial/2019-09-10/2_7672_red.html).

It isn’t even clear, the editors continue, whether the “renewed” union treaty will establish a communal apartment or two separate ones. No one wants the former because both nations “do not want to give up what they have independence.”  But people on both sides and especially the Belarusian are assuming the worst.

Pavel Usov, a Belarusian political scientist, says that “unfortunately, we in general don’t know what kind of a document it will be but undoubtedly it will mean the latest shot at our independence,” a view the Moscow paper says “many expert share” especially because except for the leaders and their immediate circle no one knows for sure.

The Belarusian government has tried to calm people down by saying that the renewed union agreement will not do anything to harm Belarusian independence, but those who look at the original 1999 accord aren’t so sure.  That agreement seems to point to the formation of a single state.

But whatever is going on, Nezavisimaya gazeta continues, it will be better if the powers that be in both countries start sharing information with their own people. Otherwise rumors and conspiracy mongering will take over.  In short, it says, “the more openness there is, the less distrust citizens will have toward what is being prepared for their future.”



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.