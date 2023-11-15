Stealing Books From The Library: Not An Ethical Attitude – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

During my recent research at Büyükada Taş Mektep Library, I noticed a decline in the valuable books available. The primary reason for this was the absence of a magnetic book alarm system in the library to prevent theft. Additionally, plans were revealed to move Beltur cafe to the library section, which could lead to noise and chaos in the reading area. As you can understand, the library seems to be losing its functionality.

Books are essential tools for accessing information, expanding one’s thought processes, and increasing cultural knowledge. Unfortunately, some individuals tend to steal books from libraries. This not only constitutes unethical behavior but also shows disrespect for the cultural values of society.

Libraries are crucial institutions established to provide open and free access to information. Stealing books undermines this valuable resource and reflects a lack of moral responsibility. When a person steals books from the library, they violate not only a physical object but also a shared pool of knowledge.

Behaving in accordance with ethical values, establishing healthy relationships within society, and showing respect for information contribute to individual development. Stealing books from the library contradicts these values. Considering the contributions to information sharing, learning, and cultural richness in society, everyone should borrow books honestly and return them on time.

Furthermore, stealing books from the library not only results in a financial loss but also harms a person’s own values of honesty and reliability. Being a respected individual in society is fundamentally based on showing respect to others and acknowledging their rights.

In conclusion, stealing books from the library is an unethical behavior that goes against moral values and societal rules. Borrowing, using, and returning books on time is the foundation of respecting information, strengthening your position within society, and adhering to ethical values. Let’s not forget that libraries are not only repositories of books but also important sources for preserving and enhancing society’s collective knowledge.