Tourism In Pakistan: Discovering The Hidden Paradise Of Kashmir – OpEd

By Sara Nazir

Pakistan, with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is gradually emerging as a top travel destination. While the bustling cities of Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi often take center stage, there’s one region in the northern part of the country that remains an undiscovered gem- Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, AJK is becoming increasingly popular among tourists looking for an escape from the ordinary. With its lush valleys, pristine lakes, snow-capped peaks, and serene meadows, AJK is often called the “Switzerland of the East” or “Heaven on Earth.”

For much of its modern history, Azad Jammu and Kashmir was a place visitors couldn’t easily reach. Political tensions and regional conflicts kept this stunning area off the map for international tourists. However, following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2004, the region slowly began to open up. What was once a place of uncertainty has now blossomed into one of the most promising tourist destinations in Pakistan. Over the years, the number of visitors has steadily increased, and the region’s tourism infrastructure has begun to improve. In 2015, more than a million tourists visited the area, and that number has continued to grow each year.

AJK offers a rich mix of natural beauty and tranquility that is difficult to find elsewhere. The towering peaks of the Himalayas, the winding rivers, and the thick forests all create an atmosphere that feels almost otherworldly. One of the most famous spots is Neelum Valley, a stunning stretch of land nestled between the mountains. With its flowing rivers, verdant meadows, and charming villages like Keran and Sharda, it’s the perfect place to disconnect and experience the beauty of nature. The valley is a haven for hikers, photographers, and anyone seeking a peaceful retreat away from the noise and stress of everyday life.

Another must-see is Ratti Gali Lake, located high in the mountains at over 12,000 feet. This alpine lake is surrounded by snow-covered peaks, creating a breathtakingly beautiful scene that draws photographers, nature lovers, and adventurers. The azure waters of the lake reflect the towering mountains, making it a perfect spot for those seeking both adventure and serenity. But it’s not just the scenery that makes AJK so special. The region is also steeped in history and culture, making it a place of both natural and historical exploration. From the ancient Sharda Peeth temple, an important pilgrimage site, to the ruins of forts and historical buildings scattered across the region, AJK is a treasure trove of culture and history. The blend of Kashmiri, Punjabi, and Central Asian influences gives the region a unique cultural identity that sets it apart from other parts of the world.

The hospitality of the people is another highlight. Known for their warmth and friendliness, the people of AJK go out of their way to make visitors feel welcome. Local cuisine is an essential part of the cultural experience, with traditional Kashmiri dishes like Wazwan and flavorful teas like Kahwa offering a taste of the region’s rich culinary heritage. Food lovers will find themselves enjoying the variety of spices and flavors unique to this mountainous region.

While tourism in AJK is still in its early stages compared to other global destinations, the potential is immense. Over the past few years, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has made significant investments in tourism-related infrastructure, such as better roads, improved hotel accommodations, and enhanced facilities for visitors. These efforts are already paying off, with tourism revenue steadily increasing and more visitors arriving each year. In fact, in 2017 alone, AJK attracted 1.75 million tourists, up from 1.14 million in 2015, and the region’s tourism earnings amounted to PKR 67.378 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The financial impact of tourism is not limited to just AJK—it’s a key part of the larger picture for Pakistan’s economy. In 2017, Pakistan’s tourism sector contributed an impressive 7.4% to the country’s GDP, which amounted to around PKR 2,349 billion. Tourism in Pakistan has been a significant source of jobs, with the sector generating over 1.4 million jobs, or 2.5% of the country’s total employment. The tourism industry is expected to continue growing, with a predicted 7% increase in the sector in 2018, further solidifying its role as a key economic driver. Tourism also plays a crucial role in foreign exchange, as visitor exports accounted for 3.6% of Pakistan’s total exports in 2016. Moreover, Travel & Tourism investment amounted to PKR 410.4 billion in 2017, contributing 9.1% of total national investment.

The government of Pakistan has been actively working to promote tourism in regions like AJK, recognizing its potential to boost the local economy, create jobs, and enhance the country’s international image. The growing number of tourists, the increase in infrastructure investment, and the rise in tourism earnings all signal a bright future for AJK’s tourism industry.

The region’s growing popularity is also benefiting the local economy. More tourists mean more jobs, whether in hospitality, transportation, or small businesses that cater to visitors. In fact, tourism in AJK is expected to become one of the main drivers of economic growth in the region. It’s not just about the natural beauty or the historical sites- it’s about the opportunity to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and give the world a glimpse of a place that was once hidden away.

Looking ahead, the future of tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is incredibly bright. As more visitors from around the world discover the region, it’s likely that AJK will become a key destination for travelers seeking a unique experience. The government is continuing to improve security, infrastructure, and visa policies to make the region more accessible, and as these efforts progress, the tourism industry will likely see rapid growth.

Pakistan as a whole is beginning to understand the true value of its tourism potential. With regions like AJK offering stunning landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, the country is well-positioned to become a major player in the global tourism market. It’s clear that places like Azad Jammu and Kashmir are not just valuable for their natural beauty- they are also vital to the country’s economic future. AJK’s rapid rise as a travel destination is a testament to its potential. As more people visit, the region’s beauty and hospitality will continue to shine, offering a peaceful and unforgettable escape. For anyone looking to explore the untouched beauty of northern Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is waiting to be discovered- a place that feels like a dream come true, and one that is poised to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.