Iran's IRGC fires ballistic missiles in military drill. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: IRGC Begins Military Drills By Firing Multiple Guided Ballistic Missiles

The Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps started the first stage of large-scale military exercise code-named of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) in the Central Desert of Iran on Friday by implementing a combined missile and UAV operation.

The extensive military exercise included launching a barrage of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles which were followed by operations by offensive bomber drones.

Some high-ranking commanders and officials of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as the IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh were the attendees of the IRGC war game.

A combined attack was carried out on a hypothetical enemy base and the destruction of all predetermined targets using a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones.

After the attack of IRGC’s sophisticated bomber drones from all directions on the missile shield of the hypothetical enemy and the complete destruction of targets during the first stage of the war-games, a large number of new generation of home-made ballistic missiles in classes of Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful were fired to the predetermined targets.

The aforementioned missiles are equipped with detachable warheads with the ability to be guided out of the atmosphere as well as the ability to intercept and penetrate enemy missile shields.

