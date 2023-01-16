Indian Healthcare And Life Sciences Centre Joins World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network

By Eurasia Review

The World Economic Forum is launching its first thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana, India, in collaboration with the state government. The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organization, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana, at the World Economic Forum’s 53rd Annual Meeting on Monday.

“India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR Telangana – with the support of the Forum’s global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres – will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector,” said Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.

“I am delighted that the World Economic Forum has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today. I strongly believe the centre is a testament to the strong life sciences prowess of Telangana and is yet another step by the government to elevate the life sciences ecosystem in Telangana and globally. Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate value and impact created by Telangana’s life sciences sector globally,” said K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana.

“With its strong track record in vaccine and medicines manufacturing and willingness to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare,” said Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare, World Economic Forum. “The centre in Telangana will play an important role in transforming the regional, national and global healthcare sector, and improving patient access and outcomes.”

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, and the second centre in India. Other thematic centres include: HubOcean in Norway; C4IR Serbia focusing on biotechnologies; the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in Michigan; and the newly established Centre for Trustworthy Technology in Texas.

C4IR Telangana plans to facilitate, advance and accelerate the development and adoption of technologies in genomics, personalized medicine and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the intersection of life sciences and technology in the region and globally.