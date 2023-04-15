Iran: IRGC Tests New Attack Anti-Tank Missile

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force successfully tested a homegrown top attack anti-tank missile, named ‘Sadid-365’.

Head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force General Ali Kouhestani told Tasnim on Saturday that Sadid-365 is a guided anti-tank missile with a range of 8 kilometers that can destroy various armored vehicles.

Sadid-365 is an optically guided missile with high precision that strikes the target from above and can even defeat the active protection system (APS) of tanks, he explained.

The general said the IRGC experts are going to optimize the missile in the next phase and equip it with folding fins and a new fire control system.

He noted that the IRGC Ground Force’s personnel carriers will be furnished with four Sadid-365 missiles, two installed on each side of the turret.

In July 2021, the IRGC unveiled the ground-launched version of Almas anti-tank missile, a top attack weapon that can hit targets within a range of 8 kilometers.

The IRGC had already developed the air-launched version of Almas missile fired by the Ababil-III drones.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.