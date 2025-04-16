Tragic Loss Of Pakistani Lives In Iran – OpEd

By Dr. Nhein Tran

Eight Pakistani nationals were brutally killed in what seems to be a planned and cold blooded act of terrorism on the night of April 11th to 12th, 2025 in the quiet village of Haiz Abad in District Mehristan, Iran. Unknown assailants bound and shot these innocent individuals just for working at vehicle repair shop to earn an honest livelihood. The timing and nature of attack is very serious especially as it takes place so soon after Iranian authorities had put out a threat alert warning of possible terrorist activity against Pakistanis.

Not only is this a tragedy for the victims’ families but also a shocking reminder of the poor security situation in some of the border regions. The deep condemnation comes against the brutality of the attack: unarmed civilians in a peaceful setting. There was no dispute in which the victims were caught in the crossfire, nor did they do anything wrong, they were merely at work when they were brutally executed. The way the killings have been conducted resembles very closely that of known terrorist’s groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its track record of targeting of civilians for the purpose of promoting unrest and instability in the region.

This is deepening the alarm since the killings took place just after Iranian security agencies formally issued threat alert. It also provokes important questions regarding preventive measures effectiveness and security environment for foreign nationals and, specifically, Pakistanis living in southeastern border provinces of Iran. If credible threats are disseminated, expecting proactive action to protect lives, to increase surveillance and to deploy security in the area swiftly. In this case, unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Moreover, this sad event calls to the wider concern of active non state actors working in the Iranian territory. They have tried in the past to upset the bilateral ties and disturb the regional peace and pose a threat to both the nations. With such atrocious attacks carried out with impunity, it somehow means security agencies have failed in counter terrorism operations or need to realize that there is a need to rethink security strategies in border areas.

However, while Pakistan mourned its citizens it rightfully called for justice. Iranian authorities must conduct a full, transparent and expeditious investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators to justice as well as to shed light on possible networks and actors that make such violence possible. Moreover, Pakistan also expects full cooperation in the dignified repatriation of remains of the victims so that their families can get closure which they so terribly deserve.

Yet the identification and punishment of crime should not conclude justice. This is the time for Iran and Pakistan to reexamine and tighten collaborations in terms of security. There is a need for effective communication through real time intelligence shared, joint security protocol instituted and coordinated counter terrorism operation. It is a matter of urgency that terrorists not find refuge or operational space in either country.

There is a long history of cultural, religious and economic relations between the two nations. One cannot permit the relations decline on foot of the actions of fringe groups and extremist elements. But instead, solidarity and mutual resolve is what this tragedy needs to have a response. Standing together against all forms of terrorism and refusing to allow extremists to drive wedges between their peoples, Pakistan and Iran can so forge a powerful message that they will not have terrorism as the deciding factor on their bilateral relationship.

Specifically, Iran should now visibly and firmly work to assure both the Pakistani government and its own people that Iran will not tolerate such attacks. Aside from identifying the perpetrators; dismantling their support networks and denying them operational space to conduct additional attacks has to be done. It is equally important to ramp up security protocols in areas where there are populations of foreign workers, and in particular Pakistanis. Such measures would not only protect lives but would also serve to show that Iran continues to have an interest in the maintenance of regional stability.

While expressing grief over the tragedy, the Pakistani government hopes that the Iranian authorities treat this serious incident as it deserves. The situation is not as good as it used to be. Losses of lives must not be added to a long list of statistics of cross border incidents. They must be the change that fosters real long term change.

The final path, in any case, is unity, vigilance, and action. Because terrorism knows no borders, it takes constant cooperation to fight it. This tragedy will be watched by the world. Regardless, in the name of the victims, their families, and the future of relations between Iran and Pakistan, justice has to be done swiftly and there must be action so that this mayhem never be repeated again.