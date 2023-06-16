By Naseeb Ullah Achakzai

The emergence of new political party Istehkam Pakistan Party whose leaders were once the bigwigs of the PTI is old wine in new bottle and it cannot be considered beneficial for the evolution of democracy in the country. Undoubtedly, the PTI did wrong on May 9th, whosoever were responsible for that should have been dealt with an Iron hand. But, those who were involved in igniting people have been parted ways from Imran Khan and have joind the IPP, have become clean and pure.

These turncoats mostly electables have been venom for the democratic evolution in the country. They switch their allegiance over the night for petty political and individual interests. At the same time, all parties in the country have been eager to welcome these turncoats despite their shameless political background. Most importantly, two big political parties the PML(N) and the PPP have been racing to accept them. They have set asided the charter of democracy in which they had committed not to accept turncoats. This behavior on the part of the signaturies of charter of economy is a black sting on the face of democracy.

The formation of the IPP is the continuation of the long historical process of king parties over time which we have been witnessing for decades. The members of these king parties have no intentions to strengthen democratic norms and values rather to protect their own interests including their masters. Such situation has been a huge impediment in the way of flourishing democracy in the country.

Lo and behold. One can appreciate a turncoat who switches his affiliation on the basis of righteous and saying no to the wrong policies of the party. In the case of the IPP and its leadership, the scenario is otherwise. Most of leadership was the part of campaign who incited the PTI,s workers. When these leaders were arrested on the same ground, their fate should have been the same and should have been dealth strictly. Piteously, when they switched their allegiance and parted ways from Imran Khan and joined the IPP, their all sins have been forgiven. This is a bad precedent which is being set.

Undoubtedly, the tirade of Imran Khan, its negative agenda setting, its propaganda of naming state officials were wrong and most importantly the May 9th episode was unforgivable. But, at the same time, in the rivalry of Imran Khan killing democratic norms and values is not a smart move. Two wrongs cannot make one right. If both Imran Khan and his colleagues who have parted ways, were wrong, they all should have been dealth with equall footing.

The formation of the IPP whose leadership is comprised of those who parted ways from the PTI is a new addition of King parties. This development will not cement democracy rather it will further hurt democratic norms and values in future. This reflects that the dream of evolution of democracy in Pakistan remains a dream and it will dent democracy more in near future.