Sanctions In The Shadows: How US And Europe’s Dubious Allies Are Powering Russia – OpEd

By Henry Davies

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies tried to cripple Moscow’s economy with an unprecedented sanctions regime. The aim was to block access to Western finance, technology, and commodities, leaving the Kremlin unable to sustain a prolonged war. Yet two and a half years later, Russia’s factories are still producing artillery shells and drones, its economy has stabilized, and its forces remain entrenched in Ukraine. This resilience is not merely a story of domestic improvisation it is being underwritten by a network of covert trade routes, commodity deals, and financial intermediaries operating beyond the West’s immediate reach.

Among the most critical enablers are countries that are formally Western partners. Nowhere is this more evident than in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s gold market, long prized for speed and discretion, has become a key outlet for Russian bullion. Trade statistics show Russian gold exports to the UAE spiking to over $4 billion in 2022, compared to just a fraction of that before the war. Investigative reporters have traced shipments from mines in Russia and Wagner-controlled concessions in Africa to Dubai, where the gold is melted down and sold into global markets, stripping it of its origin and providing Moscow with much-needed foreign currency.

The UAE’s role does not end with precious metals. Western officials have flagged UAE-registered shipping companies as major buyers of tankers used in Russia’s “shadow fleet,” a network of aging vessels transporting oil under opaque ownership structures and conducting ship-to-ship transfers at sea. These arrangements have allowed Russia to keep selling crude at near-market prices despite the G7 price cap, blunting one of the West’s most potent economic weapons.

Even more revealing are U.S. sanctions targeting Emirati companies linked to the Wagner Group. In mid-2023, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Industrial Resources General Trading, a Dubai-based firm accused of facilitating gold transactions that funded Wagner operations in the Central African Republic. Another UAE entity, Kratol Aviation, was sanctioned for flying Wagner personnel and equipment between Africa and the Middle East, an airbridge that gave the mercenary network the capacity to operate simultaneously in CAR, Mali, Libya, and Sudan. Reports cited by the Pentagon’s inspector general further allege that Emirati financial support indirectly bolstered Wagner’s campaigns in eastern Libya, where Khalifa Haftar’s forces relied on Russian mercenaries for air defense and training.

Similar patterns play out elsewhere. Chinese suppliers have been caught re-exporting machine tools, electronics, and dual-use components to Russia, while Turkish traders have been sanctioned for sending EU-origin goods into Russian territory. Each case reflects a broader trend: Moscow’s ability to exploit global trading hubs and permissive jurisdictions to keep its war economy running.

The persistence of these covert channels highlights the limits of sanctions in a globalized economy. Unless enforcement widens to target intermediaries from gold refineries to shipping registries Russia will continue to find ways to convert oil, gold, and illicit trade into ammunition and drones. For the West, the challenge is no longer just punishing Russia, but convincing its own partners that being a sanctions loophole is no longer worth the risk.