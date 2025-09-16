Why Visit Almaty: One Of The Best Destinations In The World – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

In my series on why to visit Kazakhstan, I would like to focus on one of my favorite cities in Asia: Almaty. I have traveled to Switzerland and other places, yet it is the Kazakh mountains that left the deepest impression on me. I will share my experience with you, along with the photos I took, because these images speak for themselves — they capture emotions and moments that words cannot fully convey.

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Altai Mountains, Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan, is a vibrant city that combines modernity, spectacular nature, and rich culture. Here’s why this destination deserves a place on your travel list.

According to available data, 2.3 million tourists visited Almaty in 2024, a 14.8% increase compared to the previous year, according to Kazinform. Most travelers came from India, China, the U.S., Turkiye, and South Korea. In fact, Travel and Tour World noted that Kazakhstan’s travel industry made a strong comeback in 2025, with investments reaching more than $570 million in just five months. In 2024, tourism trends shifted significantly: domestic tourists exceeded 10.5 million, while outbound tourism reached 15.6 million.

Photo by Derya Soysal

Almaty became the most popular region in Kazakhstan among foreign tourists in 2024, according to Kazakh Tourism. Furthermore, CNN Travel recently included Almaty in the top 25 travel destinations for 2025.

CNN Travel wrote:

“It’s one of those rare cities that truly has it all — great food, thriving nightlife, a fast-growing arts and culture scene and easy access to some of the world’s most stunning, untouched landscapes, thanks to its position at the base of the Tian Shan mountains.”

According to academic research by Zheldibayev et al. (2024), Almaty is the most popular tourist region in Asia.

A Country with the Most Beautiful Nature

Kazakhstan’s mountains and landscapes are magnificent, but around Almaty you find some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Indeed, one of Almaty’s greatest assets is its immediate proximity to breathtaking natural scenery. In just minutes, you can move from urban hustle to mountain tranquility.

Ask anyone, and they will tell you: Almaty is a city worth visiting. Many will even say they fell in love with it.

Among the most beautiful places to visit, I recommend:

Big Almaty Lake: Nestled at over 2,500 meters, this glacial lake with turquoise waters is surrounded by snow-capped peaks. Perfect for hiking and picnics.



Lake Issyk



Charyn Canyon: Often compared to the Grand Canyon, it features spectacular rock formations and unique hiking trails.



Shymbulak Ski Resort: In winter, skiing enthusiasts can enjoy modern slopes with panoramic mountain views.



Ile-Alatau National Park: A paradise for hikers, wildlife lovers, and photographers.



When I visited Big Almaty Lake and Issyk Lake, I was overwhelmed by nature: the blue of the lakes surrounded by greenery… It felt like another world, a paradise on earth. The beauty of those lakes and mountains was enchanting, like something out of a fairy tale. I was not only fascinated but spellbound by this place, dreaming of returning every year. Words can say a lot, but I’ll let the photos I took speak, because words cannot fully describe such beauty.

Photo by Derya Soysal

Beyond admiring the mountains, horseback riding through Almaty’s wild nature is an unforgettable adventure. Galloping through lush valleys and rugged trails brings a sense of absolute freedom — an experience both spectacular and deeply authentic.

A Modern and Cosmopolitan City

Almaty is a lively city where Soviet-era architecture stands alongside modern skyscrapers, trendy cafés, the finest museums rich in history, beautiful parks with horses and photo-worthy spots, and art galleries.

Bustling districts like Dostyk Avenue or Panfilov Street offer vibrant nightlife, international restaurants, and stylish boutiques.



Almaty’s metro, clean and artistic, is an attraction in itself, with stations decorated with mosaics and marble.



Photo by Derya Soysal

On this topic, CNN Travel writes:

“Almaty’s metro stations are literally works of art, the perfect complement to its world-class museums including the Abilkhan Kasteev State Art Museum, which is filled with more than 20,000 artworks, and the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture, which will move to new premises in 2025.”

Shopping centers like Esentai Mall or Mega Center provide a premium retail experience.

Almaty is also a major cultural hub, where Kazakh history intertwines with Russian, Turkic, and European influences.

Zenkov Cathedral, built entirely of wood without nails, is an architectural masterpiece.



The Central State Museum traces Kazakhstan’s history from the nomadic era to independence. This museum personally fascinated me. It is also one of the largest archaeological repositories, with collections dating back to the mid-19th century, now holding about 30,000 items (csmrk.kz). It is the largest museum in Almaty.



The Abay Opera House and numerous concert halls host performances of classical music, ballet, and Kazakh folklore.



The Green Bazaar (Zelyony Bazar) is a must-visit for local products, spices, dried fruits, and traditional specialties like kurt or baursak.

Delicious Cuisine and Warm People

Finally, Kazakhs are renowned for their warm hospitality and strong sense of welcoming guests. In Almaty, visitors are often surprised by the kindness of the locals, always ready to help or share a meal.

Kazakh cuisine developed over centuries, shaped by its nomadic past and interactions with other countries, becoming wonderfully diverse. Influenced by nomadic traditions, it is rich and flavorful. Don’t miss dishes like beshbarmak, plov, or shubat (fermented camel’s milk).

My personal favorites are plov and beshbarmak — and the best place to enjoy these dishes is Kazakhstan itself. Central Asian cuisine is excellent, and Kazakh flavors are truly delicious. I strongly encourage you to try them. Honestly, I already want to revisit Kazakhstan as soon as possible, just to eat a good beshbarmak.

CNN Travel also notes about Kazakh cuisine:

“Almaty is considered the birthplace of ‘Neo Nomad cuisine,’ a blend of modern cooking techniques and traditional ingredients used by the nomadic people who reside in the country’s grasslands.”

Final Thoughts

If you are a nature lover, I highly recommend visiting Central Asia, and especially Almaty. The city is easily accessible thanks to its well-connected international airport. It is also known for its safety, making it an ideal destination for solo travelers, families, or groups.

Almaty is more than just a city — it is an experience. Between majestic mountains, vibrant culture, and genuine hospitality, it offers a journey full of emotions and discoveries. Whether you are a nature enthusiast, a history lover, or simply curious about new cultures, Almaty will welcome you with open arms.

