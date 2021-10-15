Iran Media Publishes UFO-Like Object Aboard US Aircraft Carrier, Speculates It’s A TR-3 Black Manta

By Eurasia Review

Iranian media says that images of a UFO-like object has been captured on board of a US aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, a video that was captured rom the cockpit of a USAF fighter jet shows “a triangular-shaped unidentified flying object, which does not look any plane we have ever seen the Air Force used before.”

The same article speculates that the “UFO” could actually be an image of a top secret TR-3 Black Manta. The TR-3 Black Manta is the name of a surveillance plane of the United States Air Force, speculated to have been developed under a black project.

It is said to be a supersonic stealth spy plane with a triangular design.