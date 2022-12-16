TikTok And Huawei: The US Government Is The King Of Projection, Gaslighting And Hypocrisy – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The overwhelming hypocrisy, gaslighting, and projection of the United States government of its own bad acts when it comes to foreign countries, leaders, cultures and even people should never cease to amaze the average world citizen, especially Americans.

While out of control American Big Tech buys and sells our elected leaders and politicians in all 3 branches of government like farm animals in order to do their bidding under the color of governmental law and authority, in total violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1983, when they are discovered and found out about, they instantly resort to name calling and the general chutzpah of claiming that the “others” are doing what they are doing, only it’s better that they are doing it, because they are “American companies.”

In point of fact, a glaring example of this is how American Big Tech, threatened by technology coming out of the east, i.e., China, in the form of TikTok, or HuaWei, are declaring that there are somehow “national security threats” because “their technology is stealing bio-data, identifying personal information, images, likenesses, and other information” which could likely “invade the privacy of ordinary Americans, and our children.”

Children.

They always throw that word in, because, like the Hitler-coined phrase, “best interests of the children” that gets red blooded Americans fired up, guaranteed.

But the U.S. Government, based on its own track record, at least for the last 75 years since World War II, after British Intelligence and German NAZI scientists transformed (see, infected) the once singularly patriotic military intelligence agency, the Office of Strategic Services (“OSS”) into today’s Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”), is no one to judge the good (or bad) intentions of any other nation or foreign entity’s relative harm or foul to the American or global population.

So while American Big tech steals all of that same information and data from the world’s people and also uses it for their own nefarious purposes, it inures to the benefit of their corrupt and satanic oligarchs and plutocrats, corrupt politicians and elected leaders, and other undesirables who don’t give a rat’s ass about the general welfare of the public, or the American people in general.

But last I heard, the Peoples Republic of China actually (in contrast to the United States) routinely takes corrupt politicians and business leaders (oligarchs) “to the woodshed” and punishes them openly and harshly, if they ever engage in behavior tending to corrupt or harm the people that they govern, as a “breach of the public trust.”

Recently, China’s equivalent to Jeff Bezos of Amazon, CEO Jack Ma of “Ali Baba,” disappeared inexplicably for a very long time until it was released that he may have engaged in activity unbecoming of an oligarch, while also recently Hu Jin Tao, former premier of China, was recently led away from a public dinner honoring current prime minister Xi Jinping, also for corruption reasons allegedly.

But here in America, we give guys like Henry Paulson, former magnate and head of Goldman Sachs who single handedly tanked the United States economy in 2008 by spearheading the mortgage banking crisis, instead of incarceration, he was given the job of Secretary of the U.S. Treasury by dim-witted former President George W Bush and equally evil Vice President Dick Cheney.

I don’t know about you, but I would rather have my personal information, if the government is going to steal it anyway and inevitably, to be in the hands of a nation that legally and equitably crucifies corrupt and dishonest politicians and its oligarchs/plutocrats, rather than offering them pivotal jobs and responsibilities within the government itself.

Let’s face it, those guys are not going to get more honest when they assume a government title as when they were working in the private sector (which seems to be the revolving door norm in American society).

The United States seems to rewards its scoundrels, thieves, robbers, scam artists, monopolists, and major criminals with government roles rather than throwing them into a hole for the rest of their lives, while China, does not.

They do just the opposite, as a breach of the public good.

And again, while undersigned author is NO FAN of communism or socialism, having written countless articles opposing being controlled by scurrilous people hiding within and behind the US government, perhaps the first step in learning to live with the seemingly inevitable future of more government control and intrusion into our lives, is to also entertain a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY for those government officials who even have one whisker dipped into the trough of public corruption and criminality.