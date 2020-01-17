China, Sri Lanka Vow To Further Promote Cooperation, Ties

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka has attached utmost importance to developing ties with China as it is a trustworthy and long-term cooperative partner of Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, expressing gratitude to China for its support for Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met separately with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, with both sides pledging to further promote relations between the two countries.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka is ready to enhance Sri Lanka-China ties, strengthen bilateral win-win cooperation in various fields and actively promote the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative to build regional shipping and logistic hubs.

