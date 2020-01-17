ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, January 17, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Kosovo's Ramush Haradinaj. Photo Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Wikipedia Commons.

Kosovo's Ramush Haradinaj. Photo Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Kosovo PM Dismisses Rama’s Libel Charge As ‘Decoy’

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Gjergj Erebara

The outgoing Prime Minister of Kosovo has shrugged off a libel suit filed by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as a diversion. Ramush Haradinaj wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night that Rama had a practice of filing lawsuits for defamation as a decoy technique.

“The suit of the Prime Minister Rama is totally baseless and a political diversion conducted by him to hide himself after new media soap operas, and so avoid responsibilities,” Haradinaj wrote.

Rama has in the past filed various defamation claims against domestic political adversaries and TV presenters. This week he went further, filing a lawsuit against Haradinaj at the Basic Court of Prishtina.

The lawsuit, first reported by Betimi Per Drejtesi, a non-for-profit publication, claims Haradinaj repeatedly made “defamatory statements against the claimant’s reputation and dignity”.

Haradinaj and Rama locked horns several months ago after the Kosovo premier claimed Rama exerted undue pressure on him in relation to Western requests for Kosovo to scrap its custom tariffs on Serbian goods – which Haradina had imposed as a reprisal against Serbia for its diplomatic efforts to block Kosovo’s recognition as a sovereign country.

The row escalated in October last year when Haradinaj claimed Rama was plotting with Kosovo’s President, Hashim Thaci, and Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, to rearrange the border between Kosovo and Serbia as part of a “final deal” between Belgrade and its former province.

According to Rama, “this issue dominated the public debate … and brought charges of ‘treason’ against people who it was claimed supported the idea of the so-called ‘exchanges of territories between Kosovo and Serbia’.”

Rama has demanded an apology from Haradinaj and financial compensation, although it is not clear what amount he seeks. His office did not answer a BIRN request for clarification by the time of publication.

Rama has claimed often that political attacks on him are defamatory. Currently, he has some two dozen cases ongoing in Albanian courts against political adversaries and TV presenters.

Last December, the Tirana civil court found former Albanian prime minister Sali Berisha guilty of defaming Rama. It ordered Berisha to apologise and pay 500,000 leks , or about 4,000 euros, in compensation. Berisha claimed the trial was unfair and that the judge was under pressure from the government.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Balkan Insight

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.